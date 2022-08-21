Scottsdale man accused of running a charity golf tournament scam to benefit injured veterans

article

A Scottsdale man is under arrest and accused of running a charity golf tournament scam to benefit injured veterans.

57-year-old Robert Francis Alexander was reported by several people to have been collecting money on behalf of the Wounded Warrior Project for a charity golf tournament.

"The golf tournament did not exist, and the Wounded Warrior Project charity had no knowledge of Alexander, nor his activity. It was also reported Alexander was collecting money as an investment in purchasing golf balls to be sold in and around Scottsdale," the Scottsdale Police Department said.

Alexander is said to have been leading several fraudulent schemes. He was arrested on Aug. 8.

The police department urges anyone who thinks they might have been a victim of a similar scam to contact its non-emergency number at 480-312-5000.