Scottsdale Police officers, pedestrians hit by Old Town driver during traffic stop

A wrong-way driver in Old Town Scottsdale injured officers and pedestrians during a traffic stop in front of a nightclub Saturday evening, the police department said.

At around 10:45 p.m. on Dec. 3, a driver was headed the wrong way on Saddlebag Trail. The driver stopped for two officers, but the passenger tried to leave the car.

Officers told the passenger to stay in the car, but they reportedly became argumentative. Additional help was requested, and two more officers showed up.

"One of the officers ordered the driver to shut off the vehicle and remove the keys. The driver refused despite multiple orders from our officers. One of our officers opened the door to extract the driver to make the vehicle safe. The driver resisted and during the struggle was able to put the vehicle into "drive" and accelerated from the stop. The officer attempting to control the driver injured his hand in the door jamb when the vehicle took off," Scottsdale Police said.

The other officers were also hit as the car took off. They're going to be OK.

As the driver continued, two pedestrians were hit but weren't hurt.

Police say they know the driver's name and are working to confirm who the passenger was.

"Current case law does allow police officers to verbally and, if needed, physically control occupants of vehicles on traffic stops," Scottsdale Police clarifies.