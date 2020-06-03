Search crew recovers body believed to be that of Arizona man at Utah's Lake Powell

article

A National Park Service search crew has recovered the body of an Arizona man presumed to have drowned in Utah’s Lake Powell, authorities said Wednesday.

Kane County Sheriff’s officials said the victim has been identified as 30-year-old Dustin Olague of Flagstaff.

Olague was reported missing last Sunday afternoon.

Witnesses reported he jumped from a private vessel to go for a swim and wasn’t wearing a life jacket.

Authorities said Olague disappeared underwater and didn’t resurface.

National Park Service rangers searched until sundown unsuccessfully and used sonar equipment and a submerged remote dive boat to locate the body Wednesday.