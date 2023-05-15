Sex dolls that look like kids to become felony if Arizona Gov. Hobbs signs bill

Arizona lawmakers are sending a bill to the governor's desk that would make sex dolls that look like an infant or child a felony charge to have, traffic, or import.

The House and Senate unanimously passed HB 2169, a news release from the Pinal County Sheriff's Office read on May 15.

If Gov. Katie Hobbs signs the bill into law, it would "would make possessing, trafficking or importing a sex doll that is made to look like an infant or child a class 4 felony in Arizona. Further provisions and penalties are also included for situations where the doll has been made using a picture of an actual child."

The sheriff's office says there have been an increasing amount of these dolls in cases nationwide, including in Pinal County.

"I am confident Governor Hobbs will agree that we need to do all we can to protect our children from pedophiles and sign this bill into law," said Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb.

Representative Quang Nguyen is the sponsor of this bill.