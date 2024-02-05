Shocking allegations against ex-nursing assistant; dramatic crash near the Valley | Nightly Roundup

From rape allegations made against a former nursing assistant to how the weather could impact the "greatest show on grass," here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Monday, February 5, 2024.

1. Shocking allegation from Phoenix area care facility

Featured article

2. Dramatic crash leaves driver hurt

Featured article

3. Friends save man's life during pickleball game

Featured article

4. WM Phoenix Open: Could it be affected by bad weather?

Featured article

5. Super Bowl latest

Featured article

Also watch…

And your weather forecast for tonight