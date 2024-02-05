Shocking allegations against ex-nursing assistant; dramatic crash near the Valley | Nightly Roundup

Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 5:00 PM MST until WED 11:00 PM MST, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow
10
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 5:00 PM MST until WED 5:00 PM MST, White Mountains
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 2:00 PM MST until WED 5:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Northern Gila County, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Flood Watch
from TUE 5:00 PM MST until WED 11:00 PM MST, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Flood Watch
from TUE 2:00 PM MST until WED 11:00 AM MST, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Flood Watch
from TUE 8:00 AM MST until WED 2:00 AM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley
Winter Weather Advisory
from TUE 5:00 PM MST until WED 11:00 PM MST, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven
Wind Advisory
from TUE 10:00 AM MST until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak
Wind Advisory
from TUE 11:00 AM MST until TUE 6:00 PM MST, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Flood Watch
from TUE 11:00 AM MST until TUE 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts

Shocking allegations against ex-nursing assistant; dramatic crash near the Valley | Nightly Roundup

By
Published 
Updated 6:38PM
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - From rape allegations made against a former nursing assistant to how the weather could impact the "greatest show on grass," here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Monday, February 5, 2024.

1. Shocking allegation from Phoenix area care facility 

Featured

AZDHS: Long-term care facility waited weeks to report patient's rape, pregnancy
article

AZDHS: Long-term care facility waited weeks to report patient's rape, pregnancy

A former Arizona nursing assistant is under criminal investigation and is accused of raping a patient and getting her pregnant at a long-term care facility. FOX 10 uncovered new details about how it took weeks for state agencies to find out about the alleged sexual abuse.

2. Dramatic crash leaves driver hurt

Featured

Convertible goes off cliff side near Lost Dutchman State Park; driver injured
article

Convertible goes off cliff side near Lost Dutchman State Park; driver injured

Authorities say one person was hurt when a car went over the side of a cliff east of the Valley.

3. Friends save man's life during pickleball game

Featured

Snowbird who suffered cardiac arrested saved by friends during Mesa pickleball match
article

Snowbird who suffered cardiac arrested saved by friends during Mesa pickleball match

A day on the pickleball court turned into a matter of life and death for one snowbird in Mesa, but thanks to some quick-thinking friends, the man is able to tell his story of what happened.

4. WM Phoenix Open: Could it be affected by bad weather?

Featured

Major storm expected during WM Phoenix Open week
article

Major storm expected during WM Phoenix Open week

When the golfers tee off at the WM Phoenix Open this year, they might be dodging rain just like the fans. Those behind the scenes are making sure the course is safe when the storms roll through.

5. Super Bowl latest

Featured

Taylor Swift's Super Bowl private jet parking likely secured despite concerns over travel schedule
article

Taylor Swift's Super Bowl private jet parking likely secured despite concerns over travel schedule

Swift plans on being in Las Vegas for the Super Bowl after four concerts in Tokyo this week.

Also watch…

Illegal camping: BLM to clear area in East Valley

And your weather forecast for tonight

4PM Weather Forecast - 2/5/2024

Get ready for more wet weather!