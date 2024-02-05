Shocking allegations against ex-nursing assistant; dramatic crash near the Valley | Nightly Roundup

PHOENIX - From rape allegations made against a former nursing assistant to how the weather could impact the "greatest show on grass," here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Monday, February 5, 2024.
1. Shocking allegation from Phoenix area care facility
Featured
A former Arizona nursing assistant is under criminal investigation and is accused of raping a patient and getting her pregnant at a long-term care facility. FOX 10 uncovered new details about how it took weeks for state agencies to find out about the alleged sexual abuse.
2. Dramatic crash leaves driver hurt
Featured
Authorities say one person was hurt when a car went over the side of a cliff east of the Valley.
3. Friends save man's life during pickleball game
Featured
A day on the pickleball court turned into a matter of life and death for one snowbird in Mesa, but thanks to some quick-thinking friends, the man is able to tell his story of what happened.
4. WM Phoenix Open: Could it be affected by bad weather?
Featured
When the golfers tee off at the WM Phoenix Open this year, they might be dodging rain just like the fans. Those behind the scenes are making sure the course is safe when the storms roll through.
5. Super Bowl latest
Featured
Swift plans on being in Las Vegas for the Super Bowl after four concerts in Tokyo this week.
Also watch…
Illegal camping: BLM to clear area in East Valley
And your weather forecast for tonight
4PM Weather Forecast - 2/5/2024
Get ready for more wet weather!