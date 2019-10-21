Simone Biles throws first pitch in Game 2 of the World Series, with a twist

article

Game 2 of the World Series has started with a twist - from Simone Biles.

The Olympic champion gymnast did a twisting backflip from in front of the mound, then threw the ceremonial first pitch to Astros outfielder Jake Marisnick.

An on-target toss, too. The packed crowd at Minute Maid Park roared for Biles, a Houston native.

HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 23: Gymnast Simone Biles poses prior to Game Two of the 2019 World Series between the Houston Astros and the Washington Nationals at Minute Maid Park on October 23, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

The fans were still standing when Justin Verlander threw the first pitch for real, a ball to Trea Turner.

Biles wasn't the only athlete scheduled to help get Game 2 started. Olympic boxer and Houston-native Marlen Esparza gave the "Play Ball" call to start the game!

The national anthem was sung by USAF Airman First Class Leah Fox.

