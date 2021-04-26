Small plane crashes while landing at Sedona Airport; 2 hurt

Two people suffered minor injuries after a small plane crashed while landing at the Sedona Airport in northern Arizona, authorities said.

Federal Aviation Administration officials said the Cessna C182 veered off the runway around 8:30 a.m. on April 25. The plane clipped a parked aircraft, struck a fuel truck and then flipped over.

An FAA spokesman said three people were aboard the plane.

Sedona police said high winds in the area and weight distribution on the plane could have led to the crash.





Sedona Fire Department officials said two people were transported to a hospital as a precaution. Their names, ages and conditions weren't immediately available.

An FAA spokesperson said the agency will be investigating the cause of the crash, which closed the airport runway and forced flights into Sedona to be diverted Sunday afternoon.

