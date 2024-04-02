Pets and the solar eclipse: What to know

The total solar eclipse is just days away, and many Americans have their plans set to see the rare event on Monday, April 8 as it stretches in totality from Texas to Maine.

For many, that could include bringing along their furry loved ones.

While some abnormal animal behavior has been recorded during eclipses of the past, don’t expect anything unusual from your pets. But there are a few things you can do to make sure they’ll stay safe.

Here’s what to know, from Dr. Jerry Klein, the Chief Veterinarian with the American Kennel Club:

Their eyesight will be fine

FILE - A woman uses protective glasses for her dog during a solar eclipse on March 20, 2015 in Nice, southeastern France. (Photo by Valery Hache/AFP via Getty Images)

Humans need protective eyewear to look at the eclipse, but don’t worry about getting any for your pet.

They may make for a cute photo, but they’re not necessary if they’ll be outside with you.

"Animals instinctually know not to stare at the sun, as it temporarily blinds them, making them vulnerable and fearful," Dr. Klein told FOX Television Stations in an email.

"If you are taking a pet outside, do NOT force them to stare at the sun, even with protective gear," he added.

They’re safer left inside

Your pets will be safest left at home and inside during the eclipse, but not for any reason that has to do with the sun getting lost for a few moments behind the moon .

It has to do with other people.

"Though one could take pets outside for an eclipse, they really won’t appreciate the phenomenon, and you probably should not take them if there are going to be many people or crowds present which could cause fear or anxiety to certain pets," Dr. Klein said.

"The concern is that they may stress and try to escape, so always make sure pets are properly controlled, on leashes," he added.

Many dogs will do better at home, in the safety of their own environment.

Try to keep their routine

It’s best to just treat this as any other day to keep your pets calm and at their best.

"Dogs follow their cues from "their people", and they like their usual routine as much as possible," Dr. Klein said. Cats are notoriously creatures of habit as well.

"Turn down the shades, leave on a television," Dr. Klein said – whatever makes them feel safe and secure on a normal day will be just fine for this extraordinary day.

This story was reported from Detroit.