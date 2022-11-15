Southbound lanes on Loop-202 in Phoenix closed after rollover crash

article

Southbound lanes on Loop 202 near Lower Buckeye Road are closed due to a serious crash in Phoenix, the Arizona Department of Transportation said on Tuesday, Nov. 15.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says a single-car rollover in the northbound lanes sent four people to the hospital. The crash impacted southbound lanes, it appears.

ADOT advises drivers to exit on Broadway Road.

There's no word on what caused the crash.

ADOT hasn't given an estimated time of when the lanes should open back up.