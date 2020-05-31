Statewide curfew to resume June 3 at 8 p.m.

article

Arizonans will live under a statewide, 8:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. curfew that will last until June 8.

The curfew, which was part of an executive order issued by Governor Doug Ducey on May 31, lists a number of exemptions. Gov. Ducey announced the curfew via his Twitter page on May 31.

The governor's decision to institute a curfew came amid growing protest over police brutality and recent police-involved deaths. Protests and unrest have taken place in various U.S. cities, including Salt Lake City, the San Francisco Bay Area, Tampa, and Minneapolis, where George Floyd's death occurred.

In Phoenix, protesters have taken to the streets of Downtown Phoenix. On Saturday night, unrest and looting took place in the area of Scottsdale Fashion Square, resulting in property damage.

Over 200 people were arrested in connection to the protests on Sunday night, Phoenix police said.

Unrests have also taken place in Tucson, according to Gov. Ducey's executive order.