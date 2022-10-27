Streak of light over Phoenix sky came from SpaceX launch

We received many phone calls on the evening of Oct. 26 regarding a streak of light and cloud in the sky.

As it turns out, the cloud came from a SpaceX launch.

According to SpaceX's Twitter page, a Falcon 9 rocket was launching 53 Starlink satellites from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. The launch also featured a landing of the Falcon 9's 1st stage on a drone shop called Of Course I Still Love You.

This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.