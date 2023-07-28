Strong winds topple 9 semis on I-10 in western Arizona

Strong winds caused nine semi trucks to tip over on Interstate 10 near New Hope Thursday afternoon.

The rollover crashes happened between mileposts 46 and 48, about halfway between Quartzite and Tonopah.

Five people were hurt, with two of them being seriously injured. One other person involved was unhurt, according to the Arizona Dept. of Public Safety.

Traffic was backed up in both directions. Three trucks had fallen on the eastbound side and the other six fell on the westbound side.

The highway has reopened, but the eastbound right lane is still closed.

No other information was released.

