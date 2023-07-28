Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Kofa, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Gila Bend, New River Mesa, Rio Verde/Salt River, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
6
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 10:00 PM MST, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Excessive Heat Warning
until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country
Excessive Heat Warning
until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Parker Valley, Yuma County, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek
Heat Advisory
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County
Air Quality Alert
until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

Strong winds topple 9 semis on I-10 in western Arizona

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Traffic
FOX 10 Phoenix

NEW HOPE, Ariz. - Strong winds caused nine semi trucks to tip over on Interstate 10 near New Hope Thursday afternoon.

The rollover crashes happened between mileposts 46 and 48, about halfway between Quartzite and Tonopah.

Five people were hurt, with two of them being seriously injured. One other person involved was unhurt, according to the Arizona Dept. of Public Safety.

Strong winds topple semis on I-10

Traffic was backed up in both directions. Three trucks had fallen on the eastbound side and the other six fell on the westbound side.

The highway has reopened, but the eastbound right lane is still closed.

No other information was released.

New Hope: 