Super Bowl LVII expected to mean big business in Arizona, economic growth and visitors from all over

A lot has changed since Arizona last hosted a Super Bowl. It was No. Super Bowl XLIX, to be exact.

Back in 2015, most of the festivities leading up to the game happened in downtown Phoenix. Cityscape was just an asphalt lot then, with a rock wall, and stages for concerts. Now, there's a supermarket, apartments and a hotel.

These new developments will make sure that Super Bowl LVII won’t be the same, but the team behind the planning says the experience will pay off.

"The Super Bowl is a force multiplier for economic development in Arizona," says Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey on Jan. 24 at an event to showcase what's in store for Arizona in 2023.

This will be the fourth time the Valley has hosted the biggest game in football. The host committee, the ones in charge of putting on weeks of fun and welcoming the world, are prepared.

The committee is the same team that led the 2015 effort.

"We know more of what to expect, so our planning is more efficient, more streamlined," said Jay Parry with the Super Bowl LVII host committee.

The committee unveiled its new logo and says Arizona Cardinals star Larry Fitzgerald is on the board this time. The last time Arizona hosted the game, the committee says it was the most profitable ever, bringing in $700 million in economic impact.

"The idea is to get businesses to be entertained and potentially either locate here or expand here," explained David Rousseau with the Super Bowl LVII host committee.

Other cities want that action, and the Arizona Cardinals owner, Michael Bidwell says there’s never been more competition to host big games.

"Las Vegas is a new competitor. So we’ve got Las Vegas, Los Angeles, of course, New Orleans, South Florida. So we’ve got to continue to invest in the stadium, but also the Valley that makes us a great destination for these mega events," Bidwell said.

It’s not just Glendale and Phoenix that will benefit either. The whole Valley gets a piece of the action this time.

"We want to expand that. Tempe is important. Scottsdale is important. They all have their personalities and unique restaurants, culture and hospitality they bring. So we want to make sure this truly is a regional effort across the Valley," Parry said.

Something new for Super Bowl LVII – a business connect feature is launching and there are plans to use it to make sure female and minority-led businesses get access to some of the contracts that will be up for grabs in the next year.

