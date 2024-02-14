Super Bowl victory parade turns deadly; woman once known as Rachel Dolezal fired | Nightly Roundup

From a festive day in Kansas City that took a deadly turn to the latest on a woman in Arizona who was at the center of a racial identity scandal, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Wednesday, February 14, 2024.

1. Remember Rachel Dolezal?

Featured article

2. ‘Serious’ national security threat reported

Featured article

3. Super Bowl victory parade takes deadly turn

Featured article

4. Lori Vallow latest

5. Arizona town fires: Suspect arrested

Featured article

Also read…

Featured article

And your weather forecast for tonight