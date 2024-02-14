Expand / Collapse search

Super Bowl victory parade turns deadly; woman once known as Rachel Dolezal fired | Nightly Roundup

Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - From a festive day in Kansas City that took a deadly turn to the latest on a woman in Arizona who was at the center of a racial identity scandal, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Wednesday, February 14, 2024.

1. Remember Rachel Dolezal?

Nkechi Diallo, a woman who's also known as "Rachel Dolezal," is no longer working for a school district in Southern Arizona. Dolezal was at the center of a racial identity scandal that garnered international media attention in 2015.

2. ‘Serious’ national security threat reported

A 'serious' national security threat has prompted Congressman Mike Turner to ask the White House to declassify information so it can be openly discussed.

3. Super Bowl victory parade takes deadly turn

Among the victims were at least eight children, officials said during a news conference on Wednesday.

4. Lori Vallow latest

Lori Vallow: Date set for Arizona trial

5. Arizona town fires: Suspect arrested

An alleged arsonist has been arrested in connection to a series of fires in a rural Arizona town.

Frigidaire is recalling nearly 400,000 refrigerators due to a choking and laceration hazard with ice buckets; premade salad kits under several brand names, including Dole, may be contaminated with listeria; a nationwide dairy recall linked to a deadly listeria outbreak has been expanded to include products sold at Costco and Walmart; over 62,000 cigarette lighters are missing a safety feature; and Whole Foods frozen vegan thin crust pizza has an undeclared milk allergen.

And your weather forecast for tonight

4PM Weather Forecast - 2/14/2024

How long will the current stretch of good weather last?