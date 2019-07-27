Surprise Police officials release new information surrounding deadly shooting

SURPRISE, Ariz. (FOX 10) -- Police officials in Surprise have release new information surrounding a shooting that left a man dead Friday.

The shooting happened on the 16700 block of N. Hollyhock Street, which is located near the intersection of W. Bell Road and W. Grand Avenue. Officers were called out the scene at around 6:30 p.m. on Friday, where they found a man, since identified as Nicholas Sagasta, shot. Sagasta was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Police say another man, identified as Michael Jaso, arrived home in his car with his wife and one of their children when they found Sagasta in their front yard. As Jaso left his car, Sagasta began to aggressively approach Jaso for some unexplained reasons. Jaso backed up at first, but Sagasta continued to aggressively pursue him. Kaso then grabbed a gun from his car and told Sagasta to leave. Sagasta did not heed the warning.

Jaso later fired his gun, investigators say, striking Sagasta multiple times. An investigation is ongoing.