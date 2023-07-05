Suspect arrested in stabbing at Levi's Stadium soccer game

Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
10
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Red Flag Warning
from THU 12:00 PM MDT until THU 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Red Flag Warning
from FRI 12:00 PM MDT until FRI 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Red Flag Warning
from THU 11:00 AM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim
Red Flag Warning
from FRI 11:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim
Red Flag Warning
from THU 11:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau
Excessive Heat Warning
until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country
Air Quality Alert
until WED 9:00 PM MST, Pinal County
Air Quality Alert
until THU 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

Suspect arrested in stabbing at Levi's Stadium soccer game

By KTVU Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
KTVU FOX 2

Levi's Stadium stabbing suspect identified

A man who is believed to be responsible for stabbing another fan in the stands during a recent soccer match at Levi's Stadium has been identified by Santa Clara police.

SANTA CLARA, Calif. - A suspect sought in connection with a stabbing incident during an international soccer match at Levi's Stadium was arrested on Tuesday.

Alejandro Garcia-Villanueva, 29, was taken into custody at his residence in Sacramento with the assistance of local police after a warrant was issued for his arrest, according to Lieutenant Cuong Phan of the Santa Clara Police Department.

Garcia-Villanueva is facing charges of attempted murder.

The alleged stabbing occurred during brawl in the stands at the CONCACAF Gold Cup match between Mexico and Qatar, as per Lieutenant Cuong Phan. The victim sustained a stab wound to the upper collarbone area and is recovering.

Video footage posted on the @JaliscoMX_ Twitter account captured the chaotic scene, with fans fighting and hurling drinks. In the video, the apparent stabbing victim can be seen rinsing his wound with a beer. Officers arrived at the scene, escorting the injured victim out of the stadium for appropriate medical attention.

Lieutenant Cuong Phan stated that a woman who was present with Garcia-Villanueva during the incident did not commit a criminal offense and therefore was not charged with any crime.