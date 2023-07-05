Suspect arrested in stabbing at Levi's Stadium soccer game

A suspect sought in connection with a stabbing incident during an international soccer match at Levi's Stadium was arrested on Tuesday.

Alejandro Garcia-Villanueva, 29, was taken into custody at his residence in Sacramento with the assistance of local police after a warrant was issued for his arrest, according to Lieutenant Cuong Phan of the Santa Clara Police Department.

Garcia-Villanueva is facing charges of attempted murder.

The alleged stabbing occurred during brawl in the stands at the CONCACAF Gold Cup match between Mexico and Qatar, as per Lieutenant Cuong Phan. The victim sustained a stab wound to the upper collarbone area and is recovering.

Video footage posted on the @JaliscoMX_ Twitter account captured the chaotic scene, with fans fighting and hurling drinks. In the video, the apparent stabbing victim can be seen rinsing his wound with a beer. Officers arrived at the scene, escorting the injured victim out of the stadium for appropriate medical attention.

Lieutenant Cuong Phan stated that a woman who was present with Garcia-Villanueva during the incident did not commit a criminal offense and therefore was not charged with any crime.