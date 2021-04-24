Suspect charged in murder of 7-year-old Jaslyn Adams at a McDonalds drive thru in Chicago

On Saturday, Chicago Police announced that Marion Lewis, 18, is charged with first degree murder in the shooting death of 7-year-old Jaslyn Adams.

Adams was shot dead at a McDonalds drive-thru, where she was sitting with her father. He was seriously injured.

Lewis was shot and arrested on the Eisenhower after an attempted carjacking on Thursday. Police said that Lewis had an AK-47-style weapn with a pistol grip that matched the weapon used at the scene to kill Jaslyn.

Police said that there are other suspects who are wanted in the case and that there were not going to offer too many details at this time.

"It just don't make no sense that a 7-year-old baby lost her life in this McDonald's driveway. 7-year-old. Six bullets riddled her little body because someone did a cowardly act," said Jaslyn's Grandmother, Lawanda McMullen.