Man dead following stabbing at South Phoenix bus stop: PD

Phoenix Police say a man is dead following a stabbing in South Phoenix.

Officers were called to a bus stop near 39th Avenue and Baseline for an injured person call at around 9:10 p.m. on April 23. Once officers arrived, they found the victim with at least one apparent stab wound.

"The man was transported to a nearby hospital where unfortunately he did not survive his injuries and was pronounced deceased," a police spokesperson wrote.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip by calling Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. Spanish speakers can leave an anonymous tip by calling Testigo Silencioso at 480-TESTIGO.

(Si tiene alguna información sobre este caso, llame a la línea de Testigo Silencioso [480-TESTIGO, 480-837-8446].)

