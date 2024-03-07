Suspect dead after shooting that involved community college police officer: DPS

One person is dead, according to officials with the Arizona Department of Public Safety, following a shooting in Phoenix that involved the Maricopa Community College Police.

The incident happened at around 11:16 a.m. in the area of 48th Street and Van Buren, according to a DPS statement, when Phoenix Police received a call about a suspect pointing a weapon at cars that were passing through the area.

"Before Phoenix Police arrived, Maricopa Community College Police spotted the suspect," read a portion of the statement. "One of the two Maricopa Community College Officers shot the suspect."

The suspect, according to DPS, was declared dead at the scene. Officials have yet to identify the suspect.

DPS officials say their Major Incident Division is handling an investigation into what happened.

Meanwhile, officials with the Maricopa County Community College District have issued a statement on the incident, which reads, in part:

"We are aware of the incident that occurred in the City of Phoenix, involving two Maricopa Community College Police Officers. We are fully cooperating with the investigation."

MCCCD officials have referred all other inquiries on this matter to DPS.

Where the shooting happened