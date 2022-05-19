Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from FRI 12:00 PM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Southern Gila County/Tonto National Forest Foothills
7
Red Flag Warning
until THU 10:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Red Flag Warning
from FRI 11:00 AM MDT until FRI 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Red Flag Warning
from FRI 10:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Western Pima-South Central Pinal-Tohono Oodham Nation, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County, Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains
Red Flag Warning
until THU 9:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County
Red Flag Warning
until THU 10:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau
Red Flag Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area/Colorado River-AZ side

Suspect who attacked Dave Chappelle charged with attempted murder for stabbing roommate

By Alexi Chidbachian
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 11
Isaiah Lee article

Isaiah Lee

LOS ANGELES - The man accused of attacking comedian Dave Chappelle at the Hollywood Bowl has been charged with attempted murder for a case stemming from December.  

The LA County DA’s Office filed an attempted murder charge against Isaiah Lee for allegedly stabbing his roommate in December.

"The publicity generated by the attack on Mr. Chappelle helped police solve this crime," said District Attorney Geroge Gascón.

RELATED: 

Lee pleaded not guilty to the charge and is due back in court on June 2.

Lee has remained behind bars since his May 3 arrest.

Authorities said Lee rushed the stage at the Bowl around 10:45 p.m. while Chappelle was performing part of the Netflix Is A Joke Festival. Lee tackled Chappelle to the ground. Security, along with Jamie Foxx who was in attendance, then pulled the suspect off the comedian and tackled him.

The 23-year-old suspect is facing four misdemeanor counts for attacking Chappelle.

Lee is charged with battery, possession of a weapon with intent to assault, unauthorized access to the stage, and commission of an act that delays the event or interferes with the performer.

Police say Lee was armed with a replica gun that had a blade inside it. Chapelle was uninjured in the attack. Lee was also ordered to remain at least 100 yards away from Chappelle, the Hollywood Bowl and any venue where Chappelle is performing.