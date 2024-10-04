Teen admits to unknowingly causing deadly spill; Alex Madrid found guilty of murder | Morning News Brief

article

Teen admits to unknowingly cutting off tanker truck and causing a deadly ammonia spill; jury finds Arizona man guilty of murdering teen girl; and more – here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for the morning of October 4, 2024.

1. ‘Totally my bad’: Teen admits to cutting off tanker truck, causing deadly spill

An Ohio girl who unknowingly caused a tanker-truck crash that spilled thousands of gallons of ammonia and killed five people in central Illinois told investigators it was "totally my bad" when she eventually saw dash-cam video from the truck.

2. Alex Madrid found guilty of murder

Alex Madrid (Courtesy: Mesa Police Department)

A jury found Madrid guilty in the murder of 14-year-old Claudia Ann Lucero. The murder happened in 2013, and the victim's bod was found in a dumpster two miles away from her Mesa home.

3. Phoenix Police arrest teen girl in connection with high school threat incident

Police say the suspect, identified as a juvenile female, "admitted to her involvement and stated that the threat was meant to be a joke and got out of hand."

4. Credit card skimming scam targets ATMs in Phoenix and Scottsdale

Police say three people, identified as Fernando Cojocaru, Robert Oletanu and Filon Petrican, have been arrested. Police are now looking for a fourth suspect.

5. Police respond to 2 dogs chained outside in record-breaking heat

(Screenshot provided from Phoenix Police video)

Phoenix Police officers jumped right into action to save the lives of two dogs chained up in a backyard. The homeowner in this case faces two felonies and city code violations.

