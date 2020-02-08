Teen dies a day after a crash near a Gilbert high school, loved ones set up a vigil

We're learning more about a Friday crash near Higley High School that took the life of a 17-year-old.

Police say a Honda Civic collided with a Ford Focus near Recker Road and Ranch House Parkway. Investigators say the 17-year-old passed away Saturday afternoon.

A shrine was set up Saturday evening in that area to remember the teen, who has not yet been identified.

Three other teenagers involved in the crash are going to be OK and police are continuing their investigation into the collision.