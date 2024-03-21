Teen shot in Surprise hospitalized with life-threatening injuries
SURPRISE, Ariz. - The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says deputies are investigating a shooting that happened in the area of 113th Avenue and Campana Drive, which is just south of Bell Road.
MCSO's Sgt. Joaquin Enriquez says a caller advised dispatch that a 16-year-old male had been shot.
When deputies arrived at the scene at 9:15 p.m. on March 20. The victim was later transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.
"The suspect(s) are outstanding at this time, this is an ongoing investigation," said Enriquez.
The teen's name was not released.
Map of where the shooting happened: