Teen shot in Surprise hospitalized with life-threatening injuries

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says deputies are investigating a shooting that happened in the area of 113th Avenue and Campana Drive, which is just south of Bell Road.

MCSO's Sgt. Joaquin Enriquez says a caller advised dispatch that a 16-year-old male had been shot.

When deputies arrived at the scene at 9:15 p.m. on March 20. The victim was later transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

"The suspect(s) are outstanding at this time, this is an ongoing investigation," said Enriquez.

The teen's name was not released.

Map of where the shooting happened: