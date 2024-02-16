Teen violence: Gilbert PD announces new investigation; total cases now at 12

The Gilbert Police Department announced they've opened a new teen violence investigation. This brings the total number of cases to 12.

With this new investigation, police are asking for help identifying the two people seen inside a vehicle during an incident in mid-August 2023 in a Gilbert parking lot. The exact location and time is not known.

Police want to talk to the two people in the car about what happened.

GPD is also looking to identify the victim and a suspect in this aggravated assault investigation. It's believed to have happened on a sidewalk near Guadalupe Road and Freestone Parkway. The problem is they don't know when the incident happened.

If you recognize any of the individuals, please reach out to GPD at (480) 503-6500. You can also submit a tip online at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=965#.