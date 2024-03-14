Tempe firefighters playing pickleball nearly hit by speeding car

It was a close call for a group of Tempe firefighters who were outside their fire station playing pickleball when a car came speeding toward them, causing them to rush out of the way.

Video released by the Tempe Fire Medical Rescue Dept. shows the incident, which happened on March 12 near Baseline Road and McClintock Drive. Four Tempe Fire Station No. 3 firefighters were playing pickleball in the parking lot when a speeding car hit a fire hydrant and crashed into several parked cars.

The firefighters quickly got out of the way and rushed over to the driver to provide medical treatment. The driver was hospitalized. The cause of the crash is unknown.

"The firefighters went from running for their lives to running to help the driver," Tempe Fire Medical Rescue Interim Chief Darrell Duty said. "This shows the professionalism of these firefighters."

None of the firefighters were hurt.

Map of where the incident happened