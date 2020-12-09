Expand / Collapse search

‘The Masked Singer’ holiday sing-along brings joy ahead of season 4 finale

By Austin Williams
The Masked Singer
“The Masked Singer” went out of its way to spread some holiday cheer in a festive sing-along featuring a special nutcracker-themed performance by judge Ken Jeong.

LOS ANGELES - “The Masked Singer” brought a little holiday cheer with a special sing-along special featuring some of your favorite previously unmasked celebrity contestants from season 4. 

While there wasn’t an unmasking, fans rejoiced in some serious holiday good vibes ahead of the show’s season 4 finale on Dec. 16.

With only two episodes left in the season, this special holiday sing-along featured all-new unmasked celebrity performances and some surprise gifts.

Some jolly acts included a nutcracker-themed performance from judge Ken Jeong and festive acts from the remaining finalists. 

Be sure not to miss the big reveals on “The Masked Singer” season 4 finale, Dec. 16 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on FOX.
 