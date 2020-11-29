Expand / Collapse search
Three-car crash seriously injures two people near 3rd Street and McDowell Road

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
PHOENIX - Two people were hurt in a three-car crash just outside of downtown Phoenix on Sunday, Nov. 29, says the Phoenix Fire Department.

The crash happened at 3rd Street and McDowell Road around 2 p.m.

A 39-year-old woman was trapped inside one of the cars. She was extricated and taken to the hospital in critical condition. A 32-year-old man was also taken to the hospital and is doing OK.

It's not known what led up to the crash and it will be investigated by the Phoenix Police Department.