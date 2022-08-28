Three people, 7 dogs and Macaw rescued from Glendale house fire

Three people, seven dogs and a Macaw were rescued from a house in Glendale after a fire broke out inside the home on Sunday, Aug. 28.

The fire broke out in the area of 71st Avenue and Bethany Home Road.

"The initial arriving crews made an attempt to put the fire out from the inside but found the fire to be throughout the attic and have since pulled out all inside crews to fight the fire from the outside. Crews along with Phoenix Fire personnel were able to put the rest of the fire out," said Matt Morales with the Glendale Fire Department.

After searching the home, three residents and seven dogs were rescued. As for the Macaw, a neighbor reportedly broke a window to get the bird out safely.

No injuries were reported.

"The cause of the fire is initially believed to be potentially electrical but under investigation," Morales said.