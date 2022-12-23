Rapper Tory Lanez found guilty in shooting of Megan Thee Stallion

Jurors have reached a verdict in the Megan Thee Stallion-Tory Lanez trial.

On Friday afternoon, rapper Tory Lanez was found guilty of three felonies in the 2020 shooting of hip-hop star Megan Thee Stallion. The news comes as jurors resumed deliberations earlier in the day after failing to reach verdict Thursday over the case against Tory Lanes, whose real name is Daystar Peterson.

At the time of the trial, Lanez, 30, was charged with one count each of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, discharging a firearm with gross negligence and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle. He was also accused of using the gun and injuring Megan Thee Stallion, whose real name is Megan Pete.

Lanez was accused of shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the foot in the early morning of July 12, 2020. According to Deputy DA Kathy Ta, the shooting stemmed from Megan Thee Stallion disrespecting Lanez's music career, the City News Service reports.

Lanez's lawyer, however, claimed Megan Thee Stallion's former friend Kelsey Harris was the one who did the shooting, CNS reports. Lanez's lawyer argued Megan Thee Stallion made up a fake story about the shooting for publicity reasons, CNS reports.

Earlier in the trial, Megan Thee Stallion testified that Lanez told her to "dance, b***h" and shot her in the foot, CNS reports. Lanez did not testify in his own defense Wednesday.

As of Friday afternoon, it is unknown what sentencing Lanez would face following the guilty verdict.

