TSA officers assaulted at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport; woman arrested

Authorities say a woman has been arrested following an assault incident involving TSA officers at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport.

The incident, according to a statement from the TSA, happened at around 5:55 a.m. at Terminal 4's Checkpoint D, when a female traveler allegedly attacked TSA officers during a security screening process, injuring three of them.

TSA officials say of the three security officers inured, two of them were taken to an area hospital, where they were later released. TSA officials also say the incident resulted in Checkpoint D's closure.

"Unfortunately, this situation not only resulted in three of our TSA officers being injured, but inconvenienced approximately 450 travelers who had to be redirected to a nearby checkpoint for security screening due to the actions of this traveler," read a portion of TSA's statement.

The suspect, identified by Phoenix Police officials as 19-year-old Makiah Coleman, was arrested as a result of the incident.

TSA officials also reminded travelers that "threats, verbal abuse or physical violence of any kind against our employees is not tolerated and will result in criminal penalties and fines of up to $13,910."

Makiah Coleman

Map of where the incident happened