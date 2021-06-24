Expand / Collapse search

Tucson Police: Arrest made in synagogue vandalism incident on June 7

By Kenneth Wong
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
Nathan Beaver, arrested on June 24, 2021 in connection with a vandalism incident at a synagogue in Tucson, Arizona article

Nathan Beaver (Courtesy: Tucson Police Department)

TUCSON, Ariz. - Officials with the Tucson Police Department say they have arrested a man in connection with a vandalism incident at a synogogue in the Southern Arizona city.

According to a statement released by police officials on June 24, police arrested 30-year-old Nathan Beaver during the afternoon hours. He has since been booked into the Pima County Jail.

Investigators say officers were called to the Chabad on River Synagogue near Fort Lowell Road and Alvernon Way, on the morning of June 7.

"Upon arrival, officers located graffiti on the building in the form of a swastika and anti-Semitic slur," read a portion of the statement.

Beaver was eventually identified as the suspect following an investigation, police officials say.

(Click here for interactive map)

Other Top Arizona Stories

MCSO identifies woman killed in Tolleson, hit-and-run driver sought
slideshow

MCSO identifies woman killed in Tolleson, hit-and-run driver sought

Detectives say the crash happened around 3 a.m. on June 19 when Viktorija Defrees hit by an SUV near Buckeye Road, west of 103rd Avenue.

Biden nominates Cindy McCain to UN food and agriculture post
slideshow

Biden nominates Cindy McCain to UN food and agriculture post

McCain, the widow of Arizona Sen. John McCain, broke with Republicans and endorsed Biden for president, making her a key surrogate for the Democrat after Donald Trump spent years criticizing her husband.

DPS: 1 dead in rollover crash on I-17 at I-10 Stack
slideshow

DPS: 1 dead in rollover crash on I-17 at I-10 Stack

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the crash happened just after 2 a.m. on June 24 along the southbound lanes of I-17 south of the Stack Interchange.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app

Sign up for FOX 10 email alerts, newsletters