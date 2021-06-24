Tucson Police: Arrest made in synagogue vandalism incident on June 7

article

Officials with the Tucson Police Department say they have arrested a man in connection with a vandalism incident at a synogogue in the Southern Arizona city.

According to a statement released by police officials on June 24, police arrested 30-year-old Nathan Beaver during the afternoon hours. He has since been booked into the Pima County Jail.

Investigators say officers were called to the Chabad on River Synagogue near Fort Lowell Road and Alvernon Way, on the morning of June 7.

"Upon arrival, officers located graffiti on the building in the form of a swastika and anti-Semitic slur," read a portion of the statement.

Beaver was eventually identified as the suspect following an investigation, police officials say.

(Click here for interactive map)

Other Top Arizona Stories

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app

Advertisement

Sign up for FOX 10 email alerts, newsletters