Two Grand Princess passengers die of coronavirus: health officials

article

Two passengers from the Grand Princess, a cruise ship that ended up docking at the Port of Oakland because of passengers who got sick, have died after contracting the virus, officials said Wednesday.

Both male passengers died “due to complications from the coronavirus,” according to the Department of Health and Human Services, the Washington Post reported.

One of the passengers died Saturday and the other Monday, HHS said. USA Today reported both men were in their 60s.

HHS told the Post in a statement they were “deeply saddened by the recent deaths” and that it was offering grief support to the families, as was the cruise line.

“Our hearts go out to the families, friends and all who are impacted by these losses,” Princess Cruises said in a statement. “All of us at Princess Cruises offer our sincere condolences.”

One of the passengers was taken straight from the ship to a hospital, while the other was housed at Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield, and taken to a hospital after he developed symptoms, officials told the Post.

The passengers taken to bases — nearly 2,000 initially, though hundreds later returned to their home states early for quarantines there — were told that testing was optional and discouraged for those without symptoms, the San Francisco Chronicle reported over the weekend.

Of the 1,100 passengers who chose to be tested, 103 tested positive, HHS said Wednesday, nearly five times the original 21 who first tested positive when the ship floated near California.

Hundreds of results are still pending, a spokeswoman told the Post Wednesday night.