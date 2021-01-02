Two people shot outside Mesa bar

Mesa Police responded to a shooting at a bar at 6th Street and Country Club Drive on Jan. 2.

Two people suffered gunshot wounds outside of Gabby's Sports Bar and Grill, but are expected to survive, officials say.

Officials say there was a fight just before the shooting.

One person has been detained, but their identity has not been released.

