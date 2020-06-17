U-Haul offering 30 days of free self-storage to Arizona residents impacted by Bush Fire
PHOENIX - U-Haul announced Wednesday it is offering 30 days of free self-storage and U-Box container usage to Arizona residents who are impacted by the Bush Fire that is burning in the Tonto National Forest.
Officials say the fire has burned 89,059 acres and is 5% contained.
Residents in Tonto Basin, Punkin Center, Sunflower, and Apache Lake have been ordered to evacuate.
Advertisement
The Bush Fire is the largest active fire in the United States.
“As the Bush Fire spreads, people are having to leave their homes and move to other parts of the Valley,” said Andy Smith, U-Haul Company of Eastern Arizona president. “The fire is creating an immediate need for people to protect their belongings. We want to help any displaced families by providing free self-storage for one month through our disaster relief program.”
U-Haul says it has made 20 East Valley facilities available to offer assistance:
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Fountain Hills
9264 Technology Drive
Fountain Hills, AZ 85268
(480) 837-9467
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Gilbert Heritage District
1230 N. Gilbert Road
Gilbert, AZ 85234
(480) 635-9103
U-Haul Storage of Downtown Mesa
125 W. Hampton Ave.
Mesa, AZ 85210
(480) 649-7147
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Downtown Mesa
447 W. Broadway
Mesa, AZ 85210
(480) 733-7815
U-Haul Moving & Storage of East Mesa
6215 E. Main St.
Mesa, AZ 85205
(480) 830-0150
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Falcon Field
1614 N. Higley Road
Mesa, AZ 85205
(480) 654-2015
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Leisure World
457 S. Higley Road
Mesa, AZ 85206
(480) 830-0800
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Main & Lindsay
2947 E. Main St.
Mesa, AZ 85213
(480) 324-1120
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Mesa
219 E. McKellips Road
Mesa, AZ 85201
(480) 834-4198
U-Haul Trailer Hitch Super Center of Mesa Phoenix
2945 E. Main St.
Mesa, AZ 85213
(480) 981-4896
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Cave Creek
20618 N. Cave Creek Road
Phoenix, AZ 85024
(602) 765-9600
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Power Ranch
7175 S. Power Road
Queen Creek, AZ 85142
(480) 988-5825
U-Haul Moving & Storage at San Tan Mountains
6028 W. Hunt Hwy.
Queen Creek, AZ 85142
(480) 987-0927
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Hayden Road
15455 N. 84th St.
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
(480) 991-8948
U-Haul Storage of Apache Station
1905 E. Apache Blvd.
Tempe, AZ 85281
(480) 967-3900
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Apache Station
2340 E. Apache Blvd.
Tempe, AZ 85281
(480) 968-0493
U-Haul at Elliot Road
8162 S. Priest Drive
Tempe, AZ 85284
(480) 940-0274
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Fairmont Drive
1010 W. Fairmont Drive
Tempe, AZ 85282
(602) 635-7514
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Loop 202 & McClintock
800 N. McClintock Drive
Tempe, AZ 85281
(480) 968-0961
U-Haul Storage of Tempe Town Lake
500 N. Scottsdale Road
Tempe, AZ 85281
(480) 829-1153