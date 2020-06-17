U-Haul offering 30 days of free self-storage to Arizona residents impacted by Bush Fire

article

U-Haul announced Wednesday it is offering 30 days of free self-storage and U-Box container usage to Arizona residents who are impacted by the Bush Fire that is burning in the Tonto National Forest.

Officials say the fire has burned 89,059 acres and is 5% contained.

Residents in Tonto Basin, Punkin Center, Sunflower, and Apache Lake have been ordered to evacuate.

The Bush Fire is the largest active fire in the United States.

“As the Bush Fire spreads, people are having to leave their homes and move to other parts of the Valley,” said Andy Smith, U-Haul Company of Eastern Arizona president. “The fire is creating an immediate need for people to protect their belongings. We want to help any displaced families by providing free self-storage for one month through our disaster relief program.”

