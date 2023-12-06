UArizona employees facing layoffs amid financial miscalculation

University of Arizona President Robert Robbins says in order for the school to get its finances back in order, employees will be laid off.

The Southern Arizona-based public university is grappling with a $240 million miscalculation of its predicted cash on hand, and this week, Robbins told the university's Faculty Senate that there will be employee layoffs in the Athletics Office.

In addition, Robbins announced that season tickets for basketball and football will increase by 25%. General ticket prices would also increase.

According to Robbins, the college's athletics department has taken out loans from the university, to the tune of about $87 million in recent years.

"I am absolutely confident that all of us working together, we're going to – we're not only going to survive, we're going to thrive in this. This university's been here for, you know, almost 150 years. It's going to be here for a lot longer," said robbins.

Robins says the university is considering separating athletics from the university's financial books.