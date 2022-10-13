Unclaimed $4.3M lottery ticket sold in Mesa set to expire soon

State lottery officials say a ticket worth over $4 million remains unclaimed and will expire soon.

Officials say the ticket from "The Pick" drawing on April 27 was sold at a Safeway grocery store, located at 1225 W. Guadalupe Road in Mesa. The ticket matched all six numbers to win the $4.3 million jackpot. The winning ticket can be claimed as an annuity or a $2.15 million cash option, before taxes. It will expire on Oct. 24 if it remains unclaimed.

The winning numbers for the dawning were 9, 13, 18, 29, 32, and 34.

Nearly $500 million, the second-largest Mega Millions jackpot of the year, will be up for grabs Friday after no one matched all six numbers on Tuesday.