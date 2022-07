A body was recovered from a small lake in Phoenix near I-17 and Cactus Road on the afternoon of Monday, July 11, authorities say.

"Officers responded to a body upside down in a lake near Biltmore Drive and Laurel Lane. When officers arrived they located a deceased person in the water," Phoenix Police said.

The body is believed to be an unidentified man.

No further information is available.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news: