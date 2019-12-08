Valley CEO helps fund center where kids battling cancer can be kids once again

A valley businessman is using his gifts to give back to families experiencing children's cancer.

He does so by helping the families enjoy their lives as much as possible.

CEO of Ion Jets, Todd Spitzer, will be helping fund "Ava's Treehouse," a facility for the families from the Arizona Cancer Foundation. The foundation is named after Spitzer's daughter, and he says it's aimed at creating a space for children to be a kid.

"This facility will be hyper-clean through our partnership with Decon 7, and kids will be able to come in and play on a playground and experience the music room and the art room and actually have a childhood," a spokesperson says.

If you're interested in donating to the Arizona Cancer Foundation, click here.