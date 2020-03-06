Valley cleaning company upping its protocols for businesses amidst spread of COVID-19 coronavirus

As the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak continues, cleanliness is top of mind for a lot of people.

On Friday, a Valley cleaning company gave FOX 10 a closer look at how they work to keep Valley businesses germ-free.

It's a full disinfection, with rooms inside a Scottsdale spa being sprayed down, killing all the germs inside.

Eric Vomfell, CEO of Full Spectrum Disinfection say they are going through this process more, as COVID-19 coronavirus spreads.

"We have the most sought-after tech for disinfection," said Vomfell. "It is used by the CDC here and in China, and is globally used for remediation infection control for coronavirus.”

The company can do this with their SteraMist system, which was created to combat anthrax. The system is used by the CDC and USDA, The systems have a high rate of kill on a variety of pathogens - including MRSA, E. coli, the H1N1, norovirus, and the coronavirus.

The system uses a low dose of hydrogen peroxide, which is fed though a patented applicator that turns it into a dense fog.

Advertisement

"It turns it into a hydroxyl radical, and that’s what gives us the ability to kill or inactivate virus," said Vomfell.



"It is important for our spa to have the utmost infectious control, because we take very personally the guest experience," Brittany Balazek.

Officials with the cleaning firm for those who want to disinfect their home, using bleach or hydrogen peroxide-based cleaners can be effective.

Related Links

FULL COVERAGE: fox10phoenix.com/coronavirus

LIVE MAP: This is where there are confirmed coronavirus cases in the US and around the world

Coronavirus (COVID-19) - How it spreads, symptoms, prevention, treatment, FAQ

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus

Arizona COVID-19 Response - Public resources, FAQ, webinars

https://www.azdhs.gov/coronavirus

Related Stories

Coronavirus: Symptoms, testing and how to prepare amid growing COVID-19 outbreak

How coronavirus differs from flu: Symptoms to watch for

Does wearing a face mask protect you from coronavirus and other infectious diseases?

Should you cancel your trip? CDC urges travelers to avoid several countries impacted by coronavirus

Coronavirus more contagious than SARS or MERS, can live on surfaces for up to 9 days, studies say

Cleaning tips to keep your workspace safe amid coronavirus worries

Additional Information