Suspect in Vanessa Guillen case pleads guilty to multiple federal charges

A Texas woman pled guilty for her involvement in the 2020 death of Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen.

In the Waco Federal Courthouse, Cecily Aguilar pled guilty to a charge of accessory after the fact and three counts of making false statements.

Prosecutors said Aguilar's boyfriend, Aaron Robinson, a 20-year-old soldier at Fort Hood, brutally murdered Vanessa Guillen with a hammer on post. He then worked with Aguilar to dispose of Guillen's remains on the banks of the Leon River.

RELATED COVERAGE:

A search team found her buried remains more than two months later in June 2020 in Bell County.

Aguilar is the only living suspect in the case. Robinson took his own life.

Aguilar could be sentenced to 30 years in prison.