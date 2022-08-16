Video shows apparent armed intruder breaking into Tempe apartment

A Tempe apartment break-in turned into a shooting on Aug. 15, the police department said.

The incident happened near Mill Avenue and US 60 around 1:30 a.m. Officers responded to reports of a shooting and that's where they found a victim who was shot in the leg – he's going to be OK.

As for what led up to the shooting, police say armed suspects broke into the apartment and demanded money and items from two people inside. That's when they called the police and the suspects reportedly ran from the scene.

As they were running away, one of the victims chased them down, and that's when a fight and gunfire broke out.

"The suspects left the area. Our Criminal Investigations Unit responded and took over the investigation. At this time, this is still an ongoing investigation. We have nothing further to add at this time," the police department said.

One of the victims and a family member are speaking out about the incident, hoping the public and footage can help catch those who terrorized them.

"He’s hanging in there. He’s in a lot of pain today. Trying to keep him as comfortable as much as possible," says Melinda Fairbanks, sister of the victim who was shot.

Her brother Louie was shot three times in his legs. She lives a few doors down from Louie and his girlfriend Meghan and says she heard the gunshots ring out.

It was Melinda’s Ring doorbell that captured the footage right before they broke into Louie and Meghan's home.

"It’s so scary lately in Tempe. It’s just been so scary," Melinda said.

Meghan didn’t want to go on camera, but says when three armed men broke into their townhouse, they demanded jewelry and cash.

"My brother noticed that their roommate had an Alexa in the room, so he said, ‘Alexa, call 911.’ The robbers heard him, so they asked who are you calling and why are you calling?' Melinda said.

Meghan says that’s when one of the men aimed his gun at Louie's head and pulled the trigger. She says the gun jammed, giving Louie a chance to fight back.

"He was choking him and then the other robber shot my brother in the leg. One time in one leg and then twice on the other leg," Melinda said.

Melinda and Meghan say detectives on the scene told them they are investigating another home invasion in the same area from a week ago, but Tempe Police have not confirmed another second incident to FOX10.

The two are hoping someone will come forward with information leading to an arrest while Louie recovers.