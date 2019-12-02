Vigil held for victims in Phoenix double murder case that remains unsolved

The families of two young women killed in their Phoenix home nine years ago are still looking for answers. They held a vigil over the weekend to try and bring more awareness to the case.

Nicole Glass and Melissa Mason were killed near 44th Street and Thomas back in December 2010. According to Phoenix Police, there was no sign of forced entry into the home.

On Sunday night, loved ones held a vigil below the Silent Witness billboard that displays a photo of both women at 7th Street and Lincoln. They're hoping with the public's help, an arrest can finally be made in the case.

"There's been no arrests and this is just really to make the public aware.. put it back in the spotlight for a few minutes and try to move forward and hopefully somebody that knows something will step forward," said Nicole Glass' mother, Rachel.

If you have any information about this case, call Silent Witness. You can remain anonymous and receive a $9,000 cash award for tips leading to an arrest or indictment.

TIP LINE: (480) WITNESS

