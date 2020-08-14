Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until WED 10:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
5
Excessive Heat Warning
until WED 8:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
Excessive Heat Warning
until MON 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima County Including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle
Excessive Heat Warning
until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Heat Advisory
until WED 8:00 PM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County

Walmart extends closing time to 10 p.m. at most US stores

Published 
Updated 3 hours ago
Business
FOX 13 News
article

FILE - A Walmart store. (Photo by Yichuan Cao/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Walmart announced it's extending closing time to 10 p.m. at most of its stores in the US.

The big box retailer had reduced hours at its locations due to the pandemic, with closing time set to 8:30 p.m.

But by Aug. 17, Walmart says more than 4,000 of their 4,700 stores nationwide will expand their closing time by an hour and a half to 10 p.m.

The chain says their locations will host a senior shopping hour every Tuesday for customers age 60 and older, which will start one hour before the store opens. Pharmacies and vision centers will also be open at that time for those customers.

To find the hours of the store near you, visit Walmart's website.