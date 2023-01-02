Weather a factor in west Phoenix crash that left woman dead, children injured: police

Police say weather is believed to be a factor in a three-car crash in west Phoenix that left a woman dead and two children injured.

According to Phoenix Police, the crash happened at about 3:40 p.m. on Jan. 1 near 51st Avenue and Indian School Road.

When officers got to the scene, they found 72-year-old Faila Butunga with life-threatening injuries. She was taken to a hospital where she later died.

Butunga's two young children were both hospitalized with serious injuries.

Investigators say the driver of the vehicle that Butunga and the two children were in was heading southbound on 51st Avenue when the car drifted into the northbound lanes, hitting a second car. The collision caused a third vehicle to then hit the second car.

"The drivers of all three vehicles involved were all evaluated for impairment," Sgt. Brian Bower said in a statement. "No signs of intoxication were suspected by any of the three drivers. Weather is believed to be a factor in the cause of this collision."

