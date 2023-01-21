Westbound I-10 lanes near 43rd Avenue close following crash that injured two kids, ADOT says
PHOENIX - A crash that injured two juveniles caused all westbound lanes near 43rd Avenue and I-10 to close for an investigation in Phoenix, ADOT says on Saturday night.
Phoenix Fire says two people were taken to the hospital following the crash around 7 p.m. A child is in extremely critical condition and a teenager is stable.
ADOT suggests finding a different way to get to where you're going and there isn't an estimated time for the lanes to reopen.
We don't yet know what caused this crash.