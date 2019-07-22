Wife of man arrested for child molestation arrested, accused of failing to report allegations

PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- The wife of a Gilbert man arrested on molestation charges is herself arrested, accused of failing to report on child neglect.

Authorities say 46-year-old Leslie Marie Little was arrested Thursday morning. Just months before, after Gilbert Police were notified that her husband, George Little, allegedly molested multiple children by touching their private areas on multiple occasions.

Police say when detectives spoke with Leslie in May, she confirmed that three years ago, a then three-year-old child disclosed on two occasions that Leslie's husband touched her inappropriately. Leslie is the three-year-old's in-home caregiver for five days a week.

Leslie, police say, did not report allegations, and decided it was false. She then told police that about a year ago, a then 12-year-old child disclosed that Leslie's husband molested her on more than one occasion, starting when she was six. Leslie did not report the alleged molestations to police.

Officials say when detectives spoke with a third alleged victim this month, the six-year-old told police that she was molested by Leslie's husband once. Leslie also did not report the incident.

Police say under Arizona law, Leslie is a mandated reporter for the victims. Leslie told detectives on Thursday that she has been trained on mandated reporting laws about three years ago. However, she did not think it applied to one of the alleged victims.

Police also say Leslie denied knowing about the other alleged molestations until after police were contacted in May. When confronted with the alleged victims' statements, Leslie called two of them liars.

"I've been a law-abiding citizen a positive contributing member to society," Leslie said, during a court appearance.

Little, police say, had one of the alleged victims spy on her husband. As for three of the alleged victims, authorities say they are now under DCS custody.

"[George Little] was the sole support of our family. I've lost the sole support of my family. I've had my children taken away from me, I'm in process of having to sell my home, I'm barely keeping it together. I'm trying very hard to do the right thing," said Leslie.

Bond was set at $25,000 for Leslie, and she is subject to electronic monitoring if she is released, and she is not allowed to have any contact with minors.

"I've adopted children out of foster care. I've been a Girl Scout leader. I've been a church member for many, many years volunteering with children. If I need to not do any of that in order to be released, I'm willing to do that," said Leslie.

Meanwhile, officials with the Vineyard Community Church of Gilbert issued a statement Monday on the incident.