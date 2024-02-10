WM Phoenix Open leaves fans upset; small plane crash lands in Goodyear | Nightly Roundup

From upset fans at the WM Phoenix Open over entrances being closed, to a plane crash landing in a Goodyear neighborhood during an emergency landing. Here are Saturday's top stories.

1. WM Phoenix Open fans take to social media over pause on entry and stoppage of alcohol sales

Featured article

2. Small plane crash lands in Goodyear neighborhood after engine loses power, FD says

Featured article

3. Massachusetts police K9 tracks scent for over 2 miles to find missing 12-year-old in freezing cold

Featured article

4. 'Alligator' lurking in the water at Mesa park catches visitors' attention

Featured article

5. WM Phoenix Open: Woman hospitalized after falling