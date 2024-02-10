WM Phoenix Open leaves fans upset; small plane crash lands in Goodyear | Nightly Roundup

From upset fans at the WM Phoenix Open over entrances being closed, to a plane crash landing in a Goodyear neighborhood during an emergency landing. Here are Saturday's top stories.
1. WM Phoenix Open fans take to social media over pause on entry and stoppage of alcohol sales
Featured
Fans are taking to social media about Saturday's experience at the WM Phoenix Open, saying alcohol, food and water sales are stopped and that tickets weren't being scanned at the entrance. At around 2 p.m., organizers stopped letting people in due to "larger than usual crowds."
2. Small plane crash lands in Goodyear neighborhood after engine loses power, FD says
Featured
A small plane quickly losing oil pressure and eventually losing engine power made an emergency landing in a Goodyear neighborhood on Saturday morning.
3. Massachusetts police K9 tracks scent for over 2 miles to find missing 12-year-old in freezing cold
Featured
K9 Biza and her handler, Auburn Police Officer David Ljunggren, were deployed, and the dog eventually picked up a scent.
4. 'Alligator' lurking in the water at Mesa park catches visitors' attention
Featured
It looks like an alligator, but it's actually something else, and it is catching parkgoers' attention.
5. WM Phoenix Open: Woman hospitalized after falling
Featured
A woman who was at the WM Phoenix Open has been taken to the hospital, fire officials say.