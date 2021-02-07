Woman, 87, found safe in Arizona while traveling from Nevada to Texas

An 87-year-old woman has been found in Flagstaff after she went missing when she and her husband stopped for gas during their road trip from Nevada to Texas, the police department said.

As of Feb. 7, Lorene Hawkes went missing around 3:15 p.m. from the area of Dysart and McDowell roads. She's wearing a white T-shirt and sweats.

She was traveling in a white Nissan Murano SUV. Hawkes didn't have a fully charged cell phone and wasn't familiar with the area, police said.

The Arizona Dept. of Public Safety said late Sunday night that Hawkes was found safe in Flagstaff, Arizona.

Lorene Hawkes

