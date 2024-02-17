Woman accused of killing her elderly roommate in Cordes Lakes

A woman accused of killing her elderly roommate north of Phoenix has been arrested.

The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to a welfare check at 10 p.m. on Feb. 16 in Cordes Lakes.

Deputies say an acquaintance of 93-year-old Carl Miller was concerned because he had not been seen or heard from in days. When deputies got to his house, his roommate, 59-year-old Bridget Nelson, allegedly said Miller drove out of town, and she did not know where he was.

Bridget Nelson, 59, is accused of killing her 96-year-old roommate in Cordes Lakes. (Yavapai County Sheriffs Office)

However, deputies learned Miller's truck was still in the driveway and was inoperable.

"Deputies then returned to the residence to question Nelson, but after receiving no response they noticed through a window a man lying on the ground motionless," the sheriff's office said. "YCSO detectives and evidence technicians entered the home to find that the victim had been deceased for at least a day and initial evidence showed the victim had died a violent death with his wounds indicating foul play."

Nelson was arrested and booked into jail. She is accused of first-degree murder.

Map of Cordes Lakes