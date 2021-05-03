Woman arrested on suspicion of stabbing, murdering a Phoenix man

article

A woman was arrested in connection to the stabbing death of a 64-year-old Phoenix man who died on April 29, says the Phoenix Police Department.

Police found Herbert Cox with serious head injuries from being stabbed around 10:30 p.m. near 27th and Northern avenues outside of a QuikTrip gas station.

He was taken to the hospital and died soon after.

A day later, the department says investigators developed probable cause to arrest Stephanie Whitney, 58, on suspicion of murdering Cox.

She is reportedly a homeless woman.

Phoenix Police say Whitney is captured on surveillance video outside the gas station attacking Cox by his car. Investigators say a second man is seen on video going through Cox's pockets before a third person drives off with his car.

There's no clear connection between Cox and Whitney.

Stephanie Whitney

A GoFundMe has been set up to help with Cox's memorial costs https://gofund.me/875c0f00

"It is unbelievable that somebody would ruthlessly murder my father in cold blood ..." reads a portion of the GoFundMe set up by Cox's son Herbert McClain.

McClain lives out of state and still grappling with the news of his father's death.

"To know that somebody would take it upon themselves to kill is just indescribable. I can't explain how I feel," McClain said.

Cox is remembered as a family man, enjoying time with his kids and grandkids.

"There's no justification of killing anybody ... you can't be justified with that. Even if they do answer the questions, it can't bring his life back," his son said.

Whitney's bond is $1 million.